Pictured above: Waisman researchers Susan Ellis Weismer (left) and Jenny Saffran (right) studied language acquisition in children with and without autism. Children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, or ASD, often have significant delays with expanding their vocabularies and other language skills compared to typically developing children. Yet, “we know very little about [language] processing in [children with ASD] or the mechanisms underlying it,” says Susan Ellis Weismer, a professor of communication sciences and disorders at […]