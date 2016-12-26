HOPE FOR THE HUNTER SYNDROME COMMUNITY A clinical trial program is now enrolling patients for its second cohort in a Phase 1/2a study in Hunter syndrome, a rare, hereditary, lysosomal storage disease. The clinical trial is called Breaking Barriers, and explores AGT-182, an investigational enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) that utilizes the body’s natural system for transporting products across the blood-brain barrier (BBB) by targeting the receptor that delivers insulin to all cells of the body, […]