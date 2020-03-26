Coronavirus and What do Older Adults and People with Disabilities Need to Know?

Older people are more likely to have serious COVID-19 illness. This may be because immune systems change with age, making it harder to fight off diseases and infection. Older adults also are more likely to have underlying health conditions that make it harder to cope with and recover from illness.

In addition, people of all ages, with or without disabilities, are at higher risk for getting very sick from COVID-19 if they have serious chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease.

Reducing exposure is especially important for people at higher risk of complications!

If you are at higher risk, CDC recommends that you:

Stay at home as much as possible if COVID-19 is spreading in your community.

Make sure you have access to several weeks of medications and supplies in case you need to stay home for prolonged periods of time. CDC has great resources to help you plan.

When you go out in public, keep away from others who are sick, limit close contact and wash your hands often.

Avoid crowds, especially in poorly ventilated spaces.

Avoid cruise travel and non-essential air travel. Stay up to date on CDC Travel Health Notices.

Plan now for what you will do if you, or people you rely on for support, become ill.

Words to the wise: Planning is key!

Many states and communities are implementing community actions designed to reduce exposures to COVID-19 and slow the spread of the disease. Creating a household plan can help protect your health and the health of those you care about. You should base the details of your household plan on the needs and daily routine of your household members. CDC’s planning resources can help.

Everyday actions to prevent illness

You can learn more about how the virus spreads here. Everyone, regardless of age or disability, should follow CDC’s recommendations to help prevent the spread of all respiratory diseases, including colds and flu and COVID-19. For example: