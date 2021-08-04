Michael Turcich Selected as a 2021 Distinguished Service Award Winner

Michael Turcich received the 2021 CDC Distinguished Service Award from college Director, Kenneth A. Smith. He was presented with the award on Thursday, July, 2021.

The Distinguished Service Award is presented each year to business people for service above self, who embody the principles for which CDC Disability Inclusion stands, and whose efforts on behalf of the CDC, the community, and the nation have been exemplary. The award is also a means of honoring business people for exemplifying CDC’s standards, mission and commitment to servant-leadership.

Mike is Managing Partner of Western Principal Partners LLC, a private holding company with its primary office in Los Angeles, CA. WPP’s major holdings are Western Publishing Group, BarMax, Fastcase, Ameritisan and LegalStore.com. Previously, Mike was Chief Executive Officer of Block Corporation, a consumer products company headquartered in Tupelo, MS. Under Mike’s seven years of leadership, Block increased sales from $50 million to over $300 million. Primarily through strategic acquisitions and brand expansions. Prior to joining Block in late 2000, Mike was Managing Director and Co-founder of Hunter Capital Partners, a private equity group located in New York. At Hunter, he was head of turn-around and restructuring activity within the portfolio. Prior to joining Hunter in 1990, Mike began his career at Drexel Burnham Lambert located in New York in 1981 as Account Executive succeeding to Vice President – Investment Banking Group.

Mike serves on the Board of Directors of Berkley Inc, International Counsel on Disabilities, Hobie, EP Global, RIA International LLC and he is a member of the Board of Overseers of the Hill Hospice Association.

Mike received an M.B.A. from University of Pennsylvania and a B.S. from Drexel University.