Down syndrome teen posed for her cheer team’s yearbook photo. When it published, she was left out.

A spokeswoman for the school district, which is just north of Salt Lake City, told KSL that the junior high suspended all of its social media accounts for the summer season partly because it wasn’t able to monitor the influx of comments after the yearbook incident. By the time the account was deleted, the post had about 450 comments from parents and other community members demanding answers.

On social media, Poll shared side-by-side images of the photo featuring her sister and the one that was published in the yearbook. One showed Arnold sitting in the front row wearing a blue T-shirt while surrounded by her team. In the second, Arnold is nowhere to be found.

“It’s the SAME cheer team — SAME girls, SAME photo shoot, SAME poses, but one included all team members and one did not,” Poll wrote. “A choice was made on which photo to submit.”

When some on social media blamed the cheerleading squad for their possible involvement in the photo selection, Poll swiftly defended her sister’s teammates, describing them in an interview with KSTU as inclusive and loving.

“They, throughout the entire year, did such a great job of including her and helping her and making her feel loved,” she told the station. “These girls were nothing but kind. These girls were nothing but inclusive.”