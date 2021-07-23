Western Principal Partners and Michael Turcich Among Recipients for 2021 Justice for All Awards Sponsored by AAPD

Western Principal Partners and Managing Partner Michael Turcich, received the 2021 Justice for All (JFA) Corporate Award, sponsored by the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) in a ceremony at the Senate Hart Office Building in Washington, DC on Tuesday, July 23, 2021. The AAPD is the nation’s largest cross disability membership organization and promotes equal opportunity, economic power, independent living, and political participation for people with disabilities.

JFA Awards honor the work that members of Congress, corporations, and members of the community are doing to advance the rights of people with disabilities. It is also an opportunity to bring the community together to remember the legacy of the Americans with Disabilities Act and look forward to the work that still needs to be done.

“AAPD is honored to award Western Principal Partners and Michael Turcich with the Justice for All Corporate Award this year,” said AAPD’s President and CEO, Mark Perriello. “AAPD proudly recognizes Bender Consulting Services as a leader in securing gainful employment opportunities for people with disabilities.”

Western Principal Partners shared the spotlight with other awardees that included; Dan Habib, who received the JFA Champion Grassroots Award, Democratic Senator Max Baucus and Republican Senator Robert Dole.