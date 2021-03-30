After year adrift Special-needs children still seek help

Expecting a federal stimulus payment? It might be a good time to consider saving with ABLEnow. Although stimulus payments are not treated as income by most federal, state and local programs, funds not spent within 12 months will count as resources and could impact eligibility for means-tested programs such as Medicaid and Supplemental Security Income (SSI). Prefer to have more flexibility? ABLE-eligible individuals may want to save all or a portion of their stimulus payment in […]