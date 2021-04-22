Eagles Autism Foundation contributes $3.1 million to fund 8 pilot studies and 10 community projects

Pilot grants were considered for applicants who completed their doctoral or medical degrees, and have a full-time tenured or tenure-track faculty appointment or equivalent full-time non-tenure track appointment at an accredited academic, medical, or research institution. The community grants program promotes local services that enhance the lives of those affected by autism, expands the capacity of organizations to effectively serve the autism community, and increases services to individuals with autism.

The research proposals were assessed by Dr. Emanuel DiCicco-Bloom, the lead scientific advisor from the Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, and 16 nationally recognized researchers who were individually selected based on the areas represented in the research proposals. The following criteria were closely considered in weighing the merit of each application: significance, investigator(s), innovation, approach, and environment. All research proposals were evaluated for measurable outcomes and transformational impact in the field of autism.

“I would like to thank Dr. DiCicco-Bloom for spearheading another successful review process. The conversations were insightful and the level of expertise presented by the scientific advisory board was exceptional. I am beyond grateful for the time and dedication they committed to this competitive process, and for believing in our mission,” added Lurie.

The Eagles Autism Foundation is interested in all areas of basic, population, and clinical research and programs that are designed to elucidate the etiology, diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of autism. The approved research projects spanned the range of building on current ongoing and effective programs to topics and approaches that were novel, exploratory, and innovative. The community grants were distributed to projects that proved to be evidence-based, were aligned with the Eagles Autism Foundation mission, and provided an immediate impact on the community.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that one in 54 people living in the United States are on the autism spectrum. While it has become one of the fastest-growing developmental disorders in the country, autism has historically been underfunded, misunderstood, and under-researched. The Eagles Autism Foundation partners with thought leaders around the country to advance scientific discoveries and to help improve the quality of life for families affected by autism.

The 2021 Eagles Autism Challenge presented by Lincoln Financial Group – originally scheduled for Saturday, May 22, 2021 – has been postponed. More information on the new date will be communicated at the appropriate time with the goal of rescheduling for later in 2021. The proceeds raised this year will go on to fund the grant distribution process in 2022. Since launching in May 2018, the team’s signature fundraising event has raised more than $10 million for cutting-edge autism research and care.

Championed by Eagles Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie, the Eagles Autism Challenge presented by Lincoln Financial Group is a one-day bike ride and family-friendly 5K run/walk that begins and ends at Lincoln Financial Field. The event features three cycling routes – the Wawa Junior 10-Mile Ride, Wawa Shorti 30-Mile Ride and the Wawa Classic 50-Mile Ride – a Five Below 5K Run/Walk and Five Below 5K Sensory Walk. All five routes end at Lincoln Financial Field with participants crossing the finish line at the 50-yard line. There is also a virtual participant option for those who want to fundraise but are unable to ride, run, or walk on event day.