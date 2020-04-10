Special Announcement – Funding Available for COVID-19 Needs

The Tennessee Council on Developmental Disabilities is encouraging people with disabilities, families of people with disabilities, and disability non-profit organizations to apply for new, one-time grants through its scholarship fund.

The Council special funding grants are to be used for technology to support people with disabilities to grow their leadership skills and stay connected during social distancing with COVID-19.

Funds must be used to meet the needs of people with disabilities and their families by: