Teen cancer patient gives back to kids with autism

“I burst into tears because I was so proud,” said Carlo’s mom, Rhonda Sandoval, of his selfless decision.

Make-A-Wish Northeastern & Central California and Northern Nevada granted Carlo’s wish to be a role model by doing something kind for kids with autism. Thanks to his kindness and support from wish sponsor Bristol-Myers Squibb, Inc., the MIND Institute purchased a mobile VECTA calming station valued at more than $5,000. This sensory-friendly machine helps promote positive coping during difficult procedures like blood draws.

Machine highlights:

• Hospital-grade material that is durable and long-lasting

• Non-breakable mirrors that create interesting illusions

• Easy transport that allows for use anywhere

• Tube that produces bubbles, changes colors and that the patient can control

• 100 fiber optic tails that can be played with, braided, etc.

• An aromatherapy diffuser

• A projector that can display a variety of realistic and abstract scenes

• An MP3-compatible stereo

“We are so thankful for this gift,” said Leonard Abbeduto, director of the MIND Institute. “The generosity of this young man and his commitment to help others is truly inspirational. He is a role model for all of us.”

Carlo has overcome many obstacles in life. The youngest of 11, Carlo was diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome and cerebral palsy as a child, and most recently received an acute lymphoplastic leukemia diagnosis in May 2018. Despite these hardships, he chooses to focus on the positive.

“One year, he asked for money for his birthday,” said Mrs. Sandoval. “He used it to purchase socks and pizza for the homeless.”

The VECTA machine, which will be known as Carlo’s Calming Station, is significant to his entire family. He has six nieces and nephews, one of whom has autism.

Carlo credits his parents who are active in their community and influenced him to be generous. He hopes to volunteer at the MIND Institute when he finishes treatment and his immune system is strong.

“This is Carlo’s character. This is who he is,” said Mrs. Sandoval. “Cancer hasn’t changed that.”

Carlo’s Calming Station is the second VECTA at UC Davis Health. The first, known as Bubbles, joined the UC Davis Children’s Hospital team in 2016.

Photo Above: Carlo Sandoval at the “wishing place” in Sacramento

