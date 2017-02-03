Caring For Children With Special Needs – Allergies And Asthma

We don’t usually think of children with allergies or asthma as children with “special needs,” but they certainly are. In fact, children with these conditions are probably the most frequently encountered “special needs” children. Child care providers can do a great deal to help individual children manage their specific allergy or asthma needs and feel more comfortable in a child care setting.

Allergies

Children with allergies face the same social difficulties as do adults, but they have less maturity and emotional resources to deal with them. Children find that they cannot eat what their friends eat or cannot play outside during some seasons. Until a child is mature enough to understand why she cannot do something, you must be careful to help the child through the difficulties. Start teaching a child early on about what he is allergic to; you will not always be able to monitor everything.

Some foods can cause a life­ threatening reaction. The mouth, throat, and bronchial tubes swell enough to interfere with breathing. The person may wheeze or faint. Often there are generalized hives and/or a swollen face. This is an emergency!! Call the child’s doctor or your local emergency telephone number! For breathing trouble or loss of consciousness, call the emergency number immediately.

The most common inhaled allergen is household dust, or more precisely, dust mites and their wastes. Every house has them, no matter how clean. Other inhaled allergens include mold, pollen (hay fever), animal dander (especially from cats), chemicals, and per­ fumes.