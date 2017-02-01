Cerebral Palsy – Pediatric Basics

I measure that kid’s life in hair. Upon first glimpse, raw red preemie scalp. A dozen weeks later, still in hospital, an elder-style ring of orange fuzz ran around back from ear to ear, then bald again. Next came yellow curls that we grew out like Kelsey Grammer. Our towhead’s curls turned brown in a few years, just as each of his parents’ did. And here and there we made the kid cut his hair. […]