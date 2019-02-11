PCPID to Host Virtual and In-Person Meetings in March

The President’s Committee for People with Intellectual Disabilities will be hosting a series of meetings to discuss their 2019 report to the President. All PCPID meetings are open to the public.

On Monday, March 4, PCPID will host a virtual meeting from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (EST). To listen in, please dial (888) 949–2790 and use pass code 1989852.

PCPID will also host an in-person meeting Thursday, March 21, and Friday, March 22, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (EST) each day. This meeting will be held at the Hubert H. Humphrey Building located at 200 Independence Ave. SW, Room 800, Washington, DC 20201. To listen in remotely, please dial (888) 949–2790 and use pass code 1989852.

For accommodation requests or more information, please contact Allison Cruz, Director, Office of Innovation via email at Allison.Cruz@acl.hhs.gov, or via telephone at 202–795–7334. We ask that you submit accommodation requests for the in-person meeting no later than Monday, February 28, 2019.

PCPID aims to provide advice and assistance to the President and the Secretary of Health and Human Services on a broad range of topics that impact people with intellectual disabilities as well as the field of intellectual disabilities. The foundation of this mission is a goal to improve the quality of life experienced by people with intellectual disabilities by upholding their full citizenship rights, independence, self-determination, and lifelong participation in their communities.