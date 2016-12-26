Reader Blog

Let us know your thoughts!
I am a co founder of the Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance and wrote to this magazine in the 70’s to help me start it.. Now I have written a book for sped teachers and parents as a parent myself and a veteran special Ed teacher
Here is the info if you could share with your readers
http://www.amazon.com/What-Special-About-Education-Effectively/dp/1937303675/ref=sr_1_1?s=books&ie=UTF8&qid=1449692396&sr=1-1&keywords=what%27s+so+special+about+special+education
Might want to modify the advertiser feedback…..when you click on a company it takes you to their website which is fine but then it is difficult to get back to the EP site where most people want to be after reviewing the offerings
Brad
Great job on the redesign EP! I feel like I could spend days on your site and still find something new and something I didn’t know already. Keep up the great work! You’ve always been a trusted source for information. I appreciate that your content is vetted by professionals and that you don’t hop on the bandwagon and endorse the latest trend unless it has been scientifically proven and/or evidence-based.
I have been a long-time subscriber to your magazine and will continue to do so!! I’ll keep coming back to eparent.com to see what’s new/updated. Great job!
Semper Fi,
Izzy
Thank you Izzy. We appreciate your comments very much. Safe trip to Guatamala….give my best to Brad
Joe Valenzano
Hi-
Tim Griffin here; I am a teacher (including several years experience with mild/moderate special needs), musician, and director of a small educational nonprofit offering fun educational music online for free. We don’t take ads; we are funded by grants and private donations. Most of our music is about the STEM subjects, but we have other subjects too and some songs just for fun. Note that our site is searchable by subject and grade level, so you should be able to easily find something suitable for kids working at any level.
Because our budget is tiny, I am reaching out to you in hopes that you will give our music a listen, share it with any kids you know, and (if you like it) maybe give it a review in your magazine. We have solid data showing that our music really does help kids learn (again, including mild to moderate special needs), but we also try hard to make it parent-friendly so you won’t want to jam icepicks in your ears while it’s playing for your kids; we too are parents.
Here’s our site: http://www.griffined.org/music/
Please give it a listen and see what you think. If you have any questions or just want to chat, feel free to contact me.
Many thanks,
-Tim
Tim@GriffinEd.org
Tim
Joe Valenzano here. I am the President &” CEO of EP. We will ceertainly “give i.t a listen” and be back to you shortly.
Best,
Joe
