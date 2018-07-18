Free Webinar: Parenting a Child with Special Needs Roundtable

Shield HealthCare invites you to join us on Wednesday, July 25, 2018 for a free webinar: Roundtable Discussion: Parenting a Child with Special Needs – Presented by Alethea Mshar, special needs mom and blogger, and a guest panel featuring special needs parents who are active in the special needs community: Jamie Sumner, Dr. Liz Matheis, and James Leach.

Webinar Overview:

Raising a child with complex medical, developmental and mental health needs can be a nerve-wracking experience. Join our panel of four parents as they discuss the skills and mindsets they’ve developed to manage this extreme environment.

This webinar will consist of a 1-hour discussion, where webinar attendees will be welcome to ask topic-related questions live.

Please see below for more information about Alethea Mshar and the three featured special needs parents: Jamie Sumner, Dr. Liz Matheis, and James Leach.

If you would like more specific instructions on signing up for this webinar, or you need help troubleshooting issues during the webinar’s presentation, please click here.

No CE Contact Hour Available

Event Date: Wednesday, July 25, 2018

Event Time: 9 am – 10 am Pacific (11 am – noon Central)

*This webinar is based on the personal experiences of our guest speakers and does not represent the advice of a clinician. Please consult with your physician for clinical questions.

About Alethea Mshar, Special needs mom and Blogger

Alethea Mshar is mom to two children with complex needs, as well as author and blogger with a growing following in the special needs community. She has two sons with Down syndrome. The youngest also has Hirschsprung’s Disease, hearing impairment, Cyclical Vomiting Syndrome, is on the autism spectrum and is a leukemia survivor. You can find Alethea on her blog, Ben’s Writing Running Mom, or on Facebook as Alethea Jo, Writer.

www.benswritingrunningmom.me

www.facebook.com/writingrunningmom

About Jamie Sumner, featured special needs mom

Jamie Sumner is a special needs mom, author and blogger. She has a son, Charlie, diagnosed with Beckwith-Wiedemann Syndrome and cerebral palsy, as well as a set of boy/girl twins. Her newly released book is called Unbound: Finding Freedom from Unrealistic Expectations of Motherhood. You can find her on her blog or on Facebook as the Mom Gene.

www.mom-gene.com

www.facebook.com/momgene.org

About Dr. Liz Matheis, featured special needs mom

Dr. Liz is a licensed Clinical Psychologist and certified School Psychologist who specializes in working with children with ADHD, Anxiety, Autism, Learning Disabilities, and behavioral struggles. Dr. Liz is a mom to three children, one with special needs. She is passionate about gaining the right services for children, her own as well as the children with whom she works.

About James Leach, featured special needs dad

James and his wife are raising a typical daughter and a 5-year old son with Down syndrome in Caledonia, MI. Due to Corbin’s medical complexities, such as heart issues, cyclic vomiting syndrome and a feeding tube, his family has navigated the medical and health insurance arena extensively. Their strength as a family through all of this is that they operate as a team.

Please join us for this informative webinar on July 25th!