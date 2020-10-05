Tricks and tips for safe pumpkin carving

Carving a Halloween pumpkin can be tricky. If you’re not careful, you could end up being treated in a hospital emergency department.

It happens to plenty of people every year, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. A slip of the knife cuts a hand or a finger, and suddenly your Halloween decorations aren’t the scariest things in sight.

Here are some tips for carving with care:

Be sure your pumpkin, your hands and your tools are dry.

Carve in a well-lit area.

Let children draw the design and scoop the pulp. Assign carving duties to adults only.

Use a pumpkin carving kit. Its saw-like tools work better and are safer than knives, which don’t move easily through pumpkin skin.

Cut in short, controlled strokes. And always cut away from yourself.

If you do cut a finger or hand while carving that pumpkin masterpiece, put direct pressure on the wound, using a clean cloth, for 15 minutes. If bleeding doesn’t slow or stop, you may need to go to the emergency department.