Tricks and tips for safe pumpkin carving

Carving a Halloween pumpkin can be tricky. If you’re not careful, you could end up being treated in a hospital emergency department.
It happens to plenty of people every year, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. A slip of the knife cuts a hand or a finger, and suddenly your Halloween decorations aren’t the scariest things in sight.
Here are some tips for carving with care:
- Be sure your pumpkin, your hands and your tools are dry.
- Carve in a well-lit area.
- Let children draw the design and scoop the pulp. Assign carving duties to adults only.
- Use a pumpkin carving kit. Its saw-like tools work better and are safer than knives, which don’t move easily through pumpkin skin.
- Cut in short, controlled strokes. And always cut away from yourself.
If you do cut a finger or hand while carving that pumpkin masterpiece, put direct pressure on the wound, using a clean cloth, for 15 minutes. If bleeding doesn’t slow or stop, you may need to go to the emergency department.