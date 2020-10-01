Trump Recognizes Down Syndrome Awareness Month

President Trump issued a proclamation Thursday recognizing National Down Syndrome Awareness Month, urging the nation to protect and empower individuals with Down syndrome and oppose those who “discriminate, devalue, and demean the sanctity of their lives.”

“As our society progresses toward a more inclusive future, there are still those who pass judgment on which lives are worth living,” the proclamation says. “As President, I denounce radical proposals to terminate pregnancies of unborn children with Down syndrome.

“Our Nation will continue to emphatically affirm the self-evident ideal that all children – born and unborn – are created in the image of God, are worthy of life, and deserve to be loved.”

Individuals with Down syndrome “face unique challenges, reminding us every day that it is incumbent upon us as a Nation, to continue empowering them to reach their full potential,” the proclamation says. “Throughout this Down Syndrome Awareness Month, the First Lady and I celebrate these remarkable people, members of our families, communities, and Nation, and my Administration reasserts its commitment to standing against those who seek to discriminate, devalue, and demean the sanctity of their lives.”

During Down Syndrome Awareness Month, Trump says in the proclamation, “we are reminded that we must never waver in our efforts to support these individuals so that they can enrich the soul of our Nation with their joy and love.”

The proclamation also touts increased research funding to improve the health of those with Down syndrome.

Around 6,000 babies are born with Down syndrome each year, the proclamation says.

The full text of the proclamation follows:

“In the United States, around 6,000 babies are born with Down syndrome every year. These treasured members of our society are sources of inspiration to the many families and communities graced by their lives. Those living with Down syndrome face unique challenges, reminding us every day that it is incumbent upon us as a Nation, to continue empowering them to reach their full potential. Throughout this Down Syndrome Awareness Month, the First Lady and I celebrate these remarkable people, members of our families, communities, and Nation, and my Administration reasserts its commitment to standing against those who seek to discriminate, devalue, and demean the sanctity of their lives.

“The future for Americans with Down syndrome is more exciting and more hopeful than ever before, as we continue cutting edge research and develop therapies. In 2019, the National Institutes of Health invested $35 million toward more advanced Down syndrome research. In September 2020, an additional $60 million was dedicated to bolster funding for Downs syndrome research. These funds will lead to scientific breakthroughs and broaden our understanding of Down syndrome so that we can more effectively improve the health of these American citizens and expand their opportunities to thrive in our society.

“As our society progresses toward a more inclusive future, there are still those who pass judgment on which lives are worth living. As President, I denounce radical proposals to terminate pregnancies of unborn children with Down syndrome. Our Nation will continue to emphatically affirm the self-evident ideal that all children—born and unborn—are created in the image of God, are worthy of life, and deserve to be loved.

“Our country must never run astray from the certitude that the lives of those with Down syndrome are precious and full of potential. During Down Syndrome Awareness Month, we are reminded that we must never waver in our efforts to support these individuals so that they can enrich the soul of our Nation with their joy and love.”