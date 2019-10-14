Breast Cancer Screening for Women with Disabilities

Finding Breast Cancer Early Can Save Lives

Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer among women in the United States, and the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths. Thinking “breast cancer won’t happen to me” is a risk no woman should take. Having a screening mammogram regularly is an important way to maintain good health. A mammogram, which is an X-ray picture of the breast, is the best way to find breast cancer early, when it is easiest to treat and before it is big enough to feel or cause symptoms.

If breast cancer is found early, treatment can have a greater chance for success.

Many women who are diagnosed with and treated for breast cancer live long and healthy lives.

Women with Disabilities Are Less Likely to Have Received a Mammogram During the Past Two Years1

Breast Cancer Screening Recommendations2 If you are between the ages of 50-74 years, be sure to have a screening mammogram every two years. If you are between the ages of 40-49 years, talk to your doctor about when and how often you should have a screening mammogram.

Percentage of U.S. Adult Women 50-74 Years of Age Who Received a Mammogram During the Past 2 Years, By Disability Status – 2010 National Household Interview Survey(NHIS)*

* CDC/NCHS. National Health Interview Survey Data, 2010.3

Getting Screened: Tips for Women with Disabilities

If you are a woman living with a disability, you may face challenges that make it hard to get a mammogram. Here are some questions to ask when scheduling your mammogram that can help you prepare for your appointment:

How should I dress?

How do I prepare if I use a wheelchair or a scooter?

Can the machine be adjusted so I can remain seated?

How long is the appointment and can I have more time if I need it?

Let the scheduling staff, radiology technicians, or radiologist know if you can/cannot:

Sit upright with or without assistance.

Lift and move your arms.

Transfer from your chair/scooter.

Undress/dress without assistance.

When preparing for your mammogram, remember:

Wear a blouse that opens in the front.

Wear a bra that you can remove easily.

Do not wear deodorant or body powder.

If you have any disability-related concerns, discuss them with your primary care physician, women’s health specialist, radiologist, physician’s assistant, or other healthcare professional.

CDC is Working to Improve the Use of Mammography Among Women with Disabilities

CDC, in coordination with its partners, is working to help more women with disabilities get screened for breast cancer. Here are a few examples:

