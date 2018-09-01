Family caregivers can get support and information tailored for their situation—free, secure, and accessible 24/7

Approximately a year ago—Family Caregiver Alliance (FCA) announced the launch of FCA CareJourney™, a dynamic online service, mobile-ready that delivers specialized information directly to family caregivers. Based on FCA’s 40 years of service and research experience and insights from families, CareJourney™ responds to the complicated needs of caregiving.

Forty-four million people in the U.S. care for ill, frail, or elderly adults—usually without compensation—and frequently juggle the demands of work and parenting. CareJourney™ helps caregivers manage complex care responsibilities that cross over topics such as: legal and financial issues, health conditions, locating in-home assistance or out-of-home resources, self-care, communication with health practitioners, and training on care tasks.

According to FCA Executive Director Kathleen Kelly, “CareJourney™ enables families and caregivers to gain access to the specific information they need, and when they need it. It’s one of the first secure, online delivery systems specifically designed for long-term caregivers, who have little time, limited resources, and are under great stress. At the same time, we are able to access data, look at outcomes and set benchmarks for additional services. This is an invaluable program.”

Joining CareJourney™ is easy. Just visit www.caregiver.org/carejourney, enter an email address, password, and zip code. Upon membership confirmation, a 10-minute questionnaire follows and when completed, caregivers are presented with a personalized dashboard loaded with information and resources. Tailored information is accessible 24/7 and is HIPAA-compliant. FCA will never sell or share personal information.

Information and resources offered include fact and tip sheets, webinars, and videos within the categories of planning for care, direct care, and self-care. Members also have access to the Resource Locator for state and national resources, an online Caregiver Peer Support (in partnership with Smart Patients), and a live feed of FCA’s Facebook page providing articles and current information of value to caregivers.

For information about FCA CareJourney™ partnerships or licensing opportunities, please direct inquiries to: carejourney@caregiver.org

Family Caregiver Alliance seeks to improve the quality of life for family caregivers through education, services, research, and advocacy. Through its National Center on Caregiving, FCA offers information on current social, public policy, and caregiving advocacy.

