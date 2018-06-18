Movement Matters for All Girls

Ten-year-old Sadie from Birmingham, Alabama is your average fourth grader. She likes wearing pink, spending time with her friends and playing sports. Sadie also happens to have cerebral palsy and epilepsy. Unfortunately, for many girls like Sadie, the options to participate in inclusive after-school physical activity and sports programs are often limited. Girls in the United States are far less likely than boys to meet the recommended amount of daily physical activity, but the disparity is even greater for girls with disabilities.

The Alliance for a Healthier Generation believes all girls – no matter their ability level – deserve the opportunity to be physically active. Research shows physical activity is closely linked to many vital physical, social and emotional health benefits. Kids who participate in physical education and extracurricular sports activities report higher self-esteem, better body image and greater happiness than kids who are not physically active. When schools, extracurricular programs and communities work together, we can ensure that kids of all ability levels are able to fully participate in physical activity programming and lay a foundation for a healthy future.

Thanks to a pilot inclusion program led by Girls on the Run and the National Center on Health, Physical Activity and Disability, Sadie has recently discovered a passion for running. Using a modified curriculum and inclusive language, Sadie’s coaches empower the entire team to be active, build strength and have fun. As a result, Sadie is able to fully participate alongside her peers while gaining a valuable boost in self-esteem and the necessary skills to stay active for life.

Sadie recently completed her first 5k race, proving to herself and others that physical activity is for everyone. As Sadie’s mother explains, “Sadie is an example of how physical activity can impact a young girl’s life and even motivate those around her. With Sadie as an example, I hope to see more girls like her on fields, in pools and on courts across the country.”

Watch Sadie’s full story below:

Sadie’s story is featured in Healthier Generation’s annual #GirlsAre campaign – a movement to empower girls to get moving and celebrate their athleticism. Learn more at girlsare.org