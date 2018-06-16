Elizabeth Hamblet has written the definitive book on the transition from high school to college – not only for students with learning differences, but for students in general. College is a different world from high school. The laws, expectations, and culture around disability services and accommodations are very different.

The Council for Exceptional Children (CEC), www.cec.sped.org, is pleased to present Elizabeth Hamblet’s book, From High School to College: Steps to Success for Students with Disabilities. According to CEC President Laurie VanderPloeg, “This book is an essential resource for college-bound students with disabilities, parents, special educators and administrators, and school counselors.”

Elizabeth Hamblet is a learning specialist at Columbia University with a broad background as a high school special education teacher and learning disabilities specialist at Simmons College and Rutgers University. “Too often, I have been struck by how many misperceptions people have in regards to students with exceptionalities applying for and attending college,” said Ms. Hamblet. “This book’s goal is to correct those misperceptions in six comprehensive steps.”

Young adults must have an understanding of the postsecondary disability services system, and they need to have well-honed self-advocacy skills, know when to disclose a disability, and be able to build and nurture support. The keys to these skills – and much more – are included in this important book and boiled down to six essential steps.

The book is available through CEC’s catalog, http://pubs.cec.sped.org/p6233/.

From an examination of the differences in support at the secondary and postsecondary levels, to guidance in developing both students’ academic and non-cognitive skills, to tips for how to find the right “match” between students and colleges, this book provides students, their families and school special education teams with everything they need to know about the process.

