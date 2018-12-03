Thursday, December 13, 2018 – 2:00-3:30 p.m. ET

An ABLE account offers an opportunity for qualified individuals with disabilities to save for a better life experience. It gives all qualified individuals who have a disability a way to save money. For those individuals who receive a means-tested benefit, it offers a way to save without jeopardizing these benefits. The savings in an ABLE account may be used tax-free on a variety of qualified disability expenses (QDE) such as housing, transportation, assistive technology and more.

The purpose of this webinar is to educate individuals with disabilities, their families, providers and advocates on how an ABLE account can provide options and choices to maintain or improve their health, independence and quality of life. The webinar will discuss examples of QDEs and address questions such as:

What are QDEs?

What will happen if I use ABLE distributions on non-QDEs?

Are there strategies I should consider when deciding whether or not to use my ABLE account for items or services?

This webinar will be moderated by Miranda Kennedy, Director, ABLE National Resource Center, and will include a panel of ABLE-related stakeholders and experts, including:

James Sheldon, Supervising Attorney of the Disability Law Unit, Neighborhood Legal Services, Buffalo, New York

Marlene Ulisky, Disability Benefits Expert, ABLE National Resource Center, Washington, D.C.

Members of our 2018 ABLE Advisor Team

In order to prepare for the webinar, we encourage you to watch these short informative videos:

The Road Map to Enrollment : This 5-step Roadmap was designed for potential ABLE account holders and their families to learn more about ABLE accounts. In particular, the video in Step 3 (click on “learn more”) tells you what funds can be used for.

: This 5-step Roadmap was designed for potential ABLE account holders and their families to learn more about ABLE accounts. In particular, the video in Step 3 (click on “learn more”) tells you what funds can be used for. The Road Map to Independence: This 5-step Roadmap was designed to help current ABLE account owners maximize the benefits of having an ABLE account. In particular, the video in Step 4 (click on “learn more”) shows you how to keep track of your expenses.

Register for this webinar.

Please note: Real-time captioning will be provided for this webinar. For other accommodation requests, questions about the webinar, or the registration process, please contact us at info@ablenrc.org.