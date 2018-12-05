We are calling on the world to take action for inclusion

Inclusion International is the global network of people with intellectual disabilities and their families. For people with intellectual disabilities and their families the reality is that we are still being left behind and excluded from all areas of society. We work together to make inclusion happen.

Today is International Day for Persons with Disabilities. This year the focus is on empowering persons with disabilities to make sure inclusion and equality are real.

Today we ask you to take action for inclusion.

Please share the Call to Action with your networks and join us in being part of the change. Download the video and graphics.

We want you to join the conversations throughout 2019 on the issues that people with intellectual disabilities and their families tell us are their biggest barriers to living in an inclusive world.

The first series of conversations will begin in January 2019 on inclusive education.