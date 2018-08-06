Dr. Rader Presented Move to Include Award

American Academy of Developmental Medicine & Dentistry (AADMD) presented the Move to Include Award to Rick Rader, MD, Director, of the Morton J. Kent Habilitation Center, Orange Grove Center on June 29, 2018 at the AADMD 1 Voice Conference in Seattle Washington.

Dr. Rader was presented the award for believing and acting in the purest realm of the essence of “move of include,” believing in the sanctity, value and merit of “together,” and knowing that “together” transcends inclusion.

AADMD is a non-profit organization of interdisciplinary medical professionals including physicians, dentists, optometrists, neurologists and other clinicians committed to improving the quality of healthcare for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.