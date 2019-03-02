Westfield gym for kids with special needs gets new owners

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WTHR) — A gym for children with special needs is celebrating a new chapter after nearly closing.

Carter’s Play Place in Westfield now has new owners.

It opened nearly three years ago as an inclusive gym designed especially for kids with special needs.

Indianapolis-based LEL Home Services has now purchased the operation.

“This opportunity for Carter’s Play Place is a little different than the services we typically provide, so we’re very excited to be able to provide services for younger children who have developmental disabilities,” said LEL Home Services CEO Carmela Toler.

The gym offers occupational, recreational, music, speech, applied behavioral analysis therapies and more. It now includes Medicaid waivers.

About Carter’s Play Place

Carter’s Play Place was born out of seeing a void in our local community for a truly inclusive play place for children with all abilities. We are truly passionate in creating a great atmosphere for both children and adults to be themselves in a warm, inviting environment. We invite our community to participate in our journey and help guide us to reach the highest level of potential we know we can reach together. Thank you so much for checking out our page and your interest in Carter’s Play Place.