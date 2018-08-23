Webinar: Human Trafficking and Individuals with Developmental Disabilities

Wednesday, September 5, 2018, 1:00-2:30 p.m. ET
This webinar will highlight emerging trends, case studies, and best practices for providing supportive and comprehensive services for individuals with disabilities who are at risk or currently experiencing human trafficking.
Discussion Topics
- Bias, stigmas, and risk factors that may lead to victimization
- Perspectives from researchers, service providers, and leaders to understand contributing factors to susceptibility to trafficking and discuss prevention
- Promising practices and service responses that address underlying issues that can put individuals with disabilities at risk
Presenter Information
- Jae Jin Pak is a social justice advocate, educator, and ally with more than 25 years of experience working on issues of domestic/sexual violence prevention, mental health, disability, anti-oppression, and cultural competency. He serves on the SILC of Illinois, Illinois Imagines Chicago Team, and the National Human Trafficking and Disability Working Group Steering Committee.
- Joan Reid, Ph.D., L.M.H.C, C.R.C., is an Associate Professor of Criminology at the University of South Florida, St. Petersburg. Dr. Reid has conducted research on human trafficking, commercial sexual exploitation, sexual victimization, family violence, and children in state care.
- Martina Vandenberg is the Founder and President of the Human Trafficking Legal Center. She has spent more than two decades fighting human trafficking, forced labor, rape as a war crime, and violence against women. She has represented victims of trafficking pro bono in immigration, criminal, and civil cases, and she has trained more than 3,600 pro bono attorneys.
Administered by the Administration for Children & Families, NHTTAC delivers training and technical assistance to inform and enhance the public health response to human trafficking.