The Family Resource Network is Awarding Multiple Scholarships for 2019!

The 2019 Autism Family Services of New Jersey Scholarship Program is open to New Jersey residents with a diagnosis of Autism.

This scholarship is unique since it allows graduates pursuing a college, university, technical, trade, or vocational school level education to apply. The AFSNJ Scholarship is not solely based on academic achievement. Meaningful community volunteerism, participation in extra-curricular activities and essay response will all be considered when choosing recipients for these scholarships. Candidates do not need to be near the top of their class to be considered. All who are eligible are encouraged to apply.

We encourage you to distribute this application to qualified high school seniors who may benefit. Should you have any questions, you may contact us at 1-800-336-5843 for further assistance.

Click here for 2019 Autism Scholarship Application

Deadline Extension!

All documents must be received by Friday, May 10, 2019 in order for your application to be reviewed.