Over the past several years, you have stepped up and helped us Spread the Word to End the R-Word, which started the conversation on respect. Now, to continue this important conversation, the Golisano Foundation, Special Olympics and Best Buddies are building on these efforts in a new campaign called, Spread the Word Inclusion, to stop all types of discrimination against people with intellectual disabilities. This year’s day of activation will be Wednesday, March 6th. Details on the campaign will be announced by Special Olympics in a couple weeks but we wanted to give you advance notice so that you could plan your pledge activity to “Spread the Word Inclusion.” Lindsay Jewett, Area Director of Best Buddies WNY will be reaching out to organizations in Western NY to encourage involvement in Spreading the Word. Please feel free to contact her if you are planning a pledge event. Many organizations are already on board! This campaign, created and reimagined by youth, is intended to engage schools, organizations and communities to rally and pledge their support of inclusion and to promote acceptance of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Working together we can inspire respect and acceptance and advocate for inclusive words and actions to end discrimination of individuals with intellectual disabilities. There are many things that you can do to get involved. As soon as the new website, pledge page and resources are active, we will let you know. Thank you in advance for joining the movement and making your pledge to spread inclusion and unity. The revolution for inclusion starts with you! Sincerely, Ann Costello, Director Golisano Foundation