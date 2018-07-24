Parental Perspectives on Down Syndrome Research Webinar – July 31 – NTG notice

In our webinar series this year, participants have heard from researchers and me about the exciting research that is getting closer to clinical trials and the potential outcomes these promising interventions could have on individuals with Down syndrome. Today, I invite you to register for our July 31st webinar to hear about the priorities, expectations and concerns for Down syndrome research that families have.

Parental Perspectives on Down Syndrome Research and

5 ways to families can rally for research

Tuesday, July 31

11 p.m. PDT | 12 p.m. MDT | 1 p.m. CDT | 2 p.m. EDT

Nicole White, a PhD candidate from Antioch University and mother of beautiful Kate with Down syndrome, developed this survey to help bridge the gap between research, health care, and parent interests.More than 200 parents shared their attitudes, knowledge, priorities and perspectives on Down syndrome research.

Watch this webinar learn how these and your family priorities align to the current Down syndrome research and what we need to do to work together to get results.

If you want to watch but can't make it on Tuesday, July 31 — register to receive a link to the recording after the live session!

We hope you can join us on Tuesday, July 31 and we thank you for all of your time and support!

