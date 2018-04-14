PA Summer Camp Hosts 100 Grieving Boys & Girls

WHAT: This summer, August 13 – 18, at Camps Equinunk and Blue Ridge in Equinunk, PA, boys and girls will come together to spend a week at “Experience Camp.” Experience Camps provide free, oneweek camps for children who have experienced the death of a parent, sibling or primary caregiver. Along with swimming, arts and crafts, and team sports, the kids take part in bereavement activities including sharing circles where they are encouraged to talk about their grief.

Currently accepting referrals and applications for boys entering grades 4-11 and girls entering grades 4-9 in the 18/19 school year.

WHY: According to the U.S. Census Bureau, approximately 1.5 million children are living in a single-family household because of the death of one parent. Grieving children are at higher risk than their non-grieving peers for depression, anxiety, poor school attendance or dropping out, isolation, behavior problems, lowered academic achievement, drug and/or alcohol abuse, incarceration or suicide. Experience Camps Help.

WHEN: August 13 – 18, 2018

WHERE: Camps Equinunk and Blue Ridge in Equinunk, PA. Experience Camps help grieving children feel “normal” and supported through friendship, teamwork, camp activities, and the common bond of loss. It is a safe environment where kids can explore their grief, break the isolation they may feel with their non-camp peers, and have a whole lot of fun. They have the opportunity to meet and connect with kids who are going through similar challenges, while getting all of the benefits of the traditional summer camp experience. In 2018, Experience Camps will have more than 500 campers at camps in Maine, California, Georgia, and New York.

For more information about Experience Camps, visit http://www.experience.camp

Source Exceptional Parent Magazine