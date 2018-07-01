Nominate your Special Olympics Star

From athletes, volunteers, coaches to parents, siblings and donors –– people around the world have incredible experiences and connections with Special Olympics. We are a place filled with joy, inclusion, and sport all year round. But we would not be the organization we are today without the amazing members of our community.

That’s why we want YOU to nominate someone that goes above and beyond for Special Olympics. Whether it be an athlete or coach, a parent or donor –– they deserve to have the spotlight.

Just listen to this amazing story about Andreas, a coach for Greece, who became a World Record Holder for most referee qualifications across multiple sports. Andreas reminds us that every single person regardless of their ability or disability has the chance to transform their lives through the joy and power of sport.

The best way to celebrate members of the Special Olympics community is to show them they are recognized, cherished, and valued — this is your chance to do just that.

We can’t wait to read what you share,

The Special Olympics Team

P.S. We might feature your Special Olympics Star story on social media, in a future email, or even on our website! So don’t be shy, nominate a Special Olympics Star right now.