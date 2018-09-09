Clinical Research Training Scholarship in Tourette Syndrome Funded by the American Brain Foundation and the Tourette Association of America

REQUIRED ATTACHMENTS FOR APPLICATION

Complete an online application by visiting AAN.com/view/ResearchProgram :

1. PDF of Three-page Research Plan, including brief statements of aims, background, contemplated approaches to methodology and any supporting preliminary data/figures. References do not count toward the page limit. The research plan should be written by the applicant and should represent his/her original work. However, the applicant is expected and encouraged to develop this plan based on discussion with the proposed mentor. It is appropriate, but not required, for the proposed work to be specifically related to the mentor’s ongoing research.

2. PDF of Applicant’s NIH Biosketch. See this link for the most recent NIH biosketch template

Once the above information is fully completed and submitted by the applicant:

3. The chair will receive an email with a link asking them to check a box confirming that the applicant’s clinical service responsibilities will be restricted to no more than 20 percent of your time. The chair will NOT be asked to submit a letter.

4. Two references, identified by applicant, will receive an email with a link to submit a letter of reference supporting the applicant’s potential for a clinical, academic research career and qualifications for the scholarship.

5. The mentor will receive an email with a link to submit a letter of reference detailing his or her support of and commitment to the applicant and the proposed research and training plan. The letter should specifically indicate the mentor’s role in the development and preparation of the applicant’s research plan and should include:

How the proposed research fits into the mentor’s research program

Expertise and experience in the area of research proposed and the nature of the mentor’s proposed time commitment to the supervision and training of the applicant

Mentor’s prior experience in the supervision, training, and successful mentoring of clinician scientists

Potential for applicant’s future research career and comparison of applicant among other residents

6. The mentor will also be required to upload a NIH biosketch.

7. Applications will not be processed or reviewed until the letters of recommendation are submitted. The applicant will receive an email confirmation upon receipt of each support letter. To send a reminder email to the letter writer, log back into the application and select “Re-send Recommendation Request” located in the Support Information section of the application.

Contact Information:

Kristin Roehl, Grants Program Manager

Phone: (612) 928-6082

Email: kroehl@aan.com