Clinical Research Training Scholarship in Tourette Syndrome Funded by the American Brain Foundation and the Tourette Association of America

Application Deadline: October 1, 2018
The Tourette Association of America is committed to making a difference in the lives of patients by supporting cutting edge clinical research and encouraging the next generation of Tourette researchers which is why we’ve partnered with the American Academy of Neurology/American Brain Foundation to support a 2019 Clinical Research Training Scholarship in Tourette Syndrome.
Each award will consist of a commitment of $65,000 per year for two years, plus a $10,000 per year stipend to support education and research-related costs for a total of $150,000. Supplementation of the award with other grants is permissible, but to be eligible to apply for this award, the other grant source(s) cannot exceed $75,000 annually. For additional information regarding this policy, visit aan.com/research-and-awards/aan-research-program/frequentlyasked-questions/
HOW TO APPLY
1. Visit AAN.com/view/ResearchProgram
2. Select “2019 Clinical Research Training Scholarship in Tourette Syndrome”
3. Select “Apply now”
Please submit only one application. The review committee will consider your application for all of the applicable funding opportunities.
IMPORTANT DATES
October 1, 2018: Application deadline
January 2019: Notification of recipients
July 1, 2019: Funding begins
ELIGIBILITY
1. For the purpose of this scholarship, research is defined as “patient-oriented research conducted with human subjects, or translational research specifically designed to develop treatments or enhance diagnosis of neurologic disease. These areas of research include epidemiologic or behavioral studies, clinical trials, studies of disease mechanisms, the development of new technologies, and health services and outcomes research.” Disease-related studies not directly involving humans or human tissue are also encouraged if the primary goal is the development of therapies, diagnostic tests, or other tools to prevent or mitigate neurological diseases.
2. Recipient must be either an active AAN member or willing to join AAN if awarded funding and interested in an academic career in tic-related research. MDs who have completed residency or PhDs who received their degree no more than 5 years prior to the beginning of this award (July 1, 2019) are eligible to apply. If you have completed both residency and a PhD, your eligibility is based on when you completed residency. If you completed a fellowship of any kind after residency, your eligibility is still based on the date you finished residency. Individuals who have completed a neurology, psychiatry, or other post- doctoral fellowship or residency with relevance to Tourette Syndrome are eligible to apply.
EVALUATION AND SELECTION
Applications are evaluated by reviewers based on the following criteria:
- Applicant’s ability and promise as a clinician-scientist based on prior record of achievement and career plan, letters of reference, and NIH Biosketch (30 percent)
- Quality and nature of the training to be provided and the institutional, departmental, and mentor-specific training environment (30 percent)
- Quality and originality of the research plan (40 percent)
REQUIRED ATTACHMENTS FOR APPLICATION
Complete an online application by visiting AAN.com/view/ResearchProgram :
1. PDF of Three-page Research Plan, including brief statements of aims, background, contemplated approaches to methodology and any supporting preliminary data/figures. References do not count toward the page limit. The research plan should be written by the applicant and should represent his/her original work. However, the applicant is expected and encouraged to develop this plan based on discussion with the proposed mentor. It is appropriate, but not required, for the proposed work to be specifically related to the mentor’s ongoing research.
2. PDF of Applicant’s NIH Biosketch. See this link for the most recent NIH biosketch template
Once the above information is fully completed and submitted by the applicant:
3. The chair will receive an email with a link asking them to check a box confirming that the applicant’s clinical service responsibilities will be restricted to no more than 20 percent of your time. The chair will NOT be asked to submit a letter.
4. Two references, identified by applicant, will receive an email with a link to submit a letter of reference supporting the applicant’s potential for a clinical, academic research career and qualifications for the scholarship.
5. The mentor will receive an email with a link to submit a letter of reference detailing his or her support of and commitment to the applicant and the proposed research and training plan. The letter should specifically indicate the mentor’s role in the development and preparation of the applicant’s research plan and should include:
- How the proposed research fits into the mentor’s research program
- Expertise and experience in the area of research proposed and the nature of the mentor’s proposed time commitment to the supervision and training of the applicant
- Mentor’s prior experience in the supervision, training, and successful mentoring of clinician scientists
- Potential for applicant’s future research career and comparison of applicant among other residents
6. The mentor will also be required to upload a NIH biosketch.
7. Applications will not be processed or reviewed until the letters of recommendation are submitted. The applicant will receive an email confirmation upon receipt of each support letter. To send a reminder email to the letter writer, log back into the application and select “Re-send Recommendation Request” located in the Support Information section of the application.
Contact Information:
Kristin Roehl, Grants Program Manager
Phone: (612) 928-6082
Email: kroehl@aan.com
FAQs
Do I need to be a neurologist to apply for the Clinical Research Training Scholarship in Tourette Syndrome?
No, you do not need to be a neurologist to apply for the award. MDs who have completed residency or PhDs who received their degree no more than 5 years prior to the beginning of this award (July 1, 2019) are eligible to apply.
Do I need to be a member of the American Academy of Neurology to apply for the Clinical Research Training Scholarship in Tourette Syndrome?
No, you do not need to be a member of the AAN in order to apply for the award. If you are selected for the award then you will be required to become a member.
For additional FAQs, please visit this link or reach out to Kristin Kutzke, American Academy of Neurology, Grants Program Manager at kroehl@aan.com.