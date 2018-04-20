Catch a Sensory-Friendly Movie Screening at Regal with My Way Matinee

Regal Entertainment Group, a leading motion picture exhibitor owning and operating one of the largest theatre circuits in the United States, invites guests of all ages to enjoy sensory-friendly movie screenings with the My Way Matinee program. This is a fun, exciting opportunity for movie lovers to enjoy an entertainment experience with the lights brighter and the sound lower than in traditional screenings. My Way Matinee tickets are now available for Sherlock Gnomes, playing Saturday, March 24 in select theatres.

“Regal strives to be ‘The Best Place to Watch a Movie,’ and that means creating positive, lasting memories for all moviegoers,” said Sandra Heinig, Director of Public Relations at Regal. “We are continually expanding this program to include even more theatres, because we want every movie fan to feel comfortable and have fun at Regal.”

My Way Matinee screenings are fun for everyone, giving audiences the chance to sing, dance and shout during the film. All showtimes for the sensory-friendly screenings begin at 10:30 a.m., for the special ticket price of $6.50 plus tax. For a list of participating locations and additional information, please visit www.regmovies.com/mywaymatinee.

Upcoming My Way Matinee films include:

Sherlock Gnomes Saturday, March 24 Duck Duck Goose Saturday, April 21 Show Dogs Saturday, May 19 Incredibles 2 Saturday, June 16 Hotel Transylvania 3 Saturday, July 14 Christopher Robin Saturday, August 4

Regal fans are encouraged to like Regal Cinemas’ Facebook page and download the Regal mobile app. Moviegoers can program their favorite theatres and purchase tickets all from their mobile devices. The Regal mobile app also gives patrons the ability to join the Regal Crown Club from their phones for on-the-go access. Through the industry-leading Regal Crown Club, approximately 14-million active members each year accumulate credits at the box office and concession stand to earn rewards including free popcorn, soft drinks and movies. Free membership is also available online at http://www.regmovies.com/Crown-Club.

About My Way Matinee:

My Way Matinee gives everyone the opportunity to experience a movie once a month with the sound turned down and the lights turned up. All screenings for the sensory friendly movies will begin at 10:30 a.m. for the special ticket price of $6.50. For additional information, please visit www.regmovies.com/mywaymatinee.

About Regal Entertainment Group:

Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group, operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the United States, consisting of 7,321 screens in 560 theatres in 43 states along with Guam, Saipan, American Samoa and the District of Columbia as of December 31, 2017. We believe that the size, reach and quality of the Company’s theatre circuit provides its patrons with a convenient and enjoyable movie-going experience. We are committed to being ‘The Best Place to Watch a Movie!’

Additional information is available on the Company’s website at www.REGmovies.com

