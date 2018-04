by Brandy Pavia Imagine having a child, a beautiful, perfect-in-your-eyes, child. A child that may not hit all of their developmental milestones at the suggested, “age-appropriate” time, but still, your perfect child, nonetheless. You start to notice as time goes by that your perfect child has a different way of viewing and navigating the world than other kids their age, and you make it your mission to provide the foundation for them to be the most […]