66 Autistic Children Treated to Back-to-School Shoes by Grant from the Thomas Davis Foundation

Children at Springbrook Autism Behavioral Health receive free shoes for Back to School

Thomas Davis Defending Dreams Foundation provides $4,300 Back-to-School shopping spree for children in residential autism treatment program.

GREENVILLE, S.C – More than 60 children in Springbrook Autism Behavioral Health’s residential treatment program were treated to a shopping spree to pick out shoes for back to school, thanks to a $4,300 donation from the Thomas Davis Defending Dreams Foundation.

“We were so touched by the generosity of the Thomas Davis Defending Dreams Foundation,” said Mike Rowley, CEO of Springbrook Autism Behavioral Health, an autism-focused residential behavioral health center in Travelers Rest. “Many of our clients come to us from underserved populations. Not only did the donation from the Foundation fill that need, but outings like this are also important for their social development. The kids had a wonderful time choosing new shoes and were grateful for the opportunity.”

Earlier this month, each of the 66 children in Springbrook’s residential treatment program were taken to Dick’s Sporting Goods to choose a free pair of shoes as a part of the Thomas Davis Foundation’s mission to help underserved communities and make a positive impact on the lives of youth.

# # #

About The Thomas Davis Defending Dreams Foundation

The TDDDF was founded by Thomas Davis, a native of Shellman, Ga., and current member of the Carolina Panthers NFL Team in Charlotte, NC. As an NFL player, Davis has a passion for football but he also has a strong desire to help those in need and to make a positive impact on the lives of our youth. When Davis founded the TDDDF he made a decision to assist youth in realizing that their past does not determine their future and that they too can one day live their dreams.

About Springbrook Autism Behavioral Health

Springbrook Autism Behavioral Health is a state-of-the-art campus and nationally renowned program for the treatment of autism in children and adults ages 5-21. We work with the entire spectrum of children, adolescents, teens and adults with autism, including patients at all developmental levels. We begin work with children at younger ages, using advanced, evidence-based autism therapy programs. Our dedicated staff is committed to autism programs and therapies that address the needs of the whole child beyond the diagnosis. We have been serving children with and their families at our campus in Traveler’s Rest, S.C., for over 30 years. Visit springbrookautismbehavioral.com for more information.