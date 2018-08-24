126 Major Businesses Rated “Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion”

Fortune 1000 Corporations are recognized as a part of the 2018 Disability Equality Index (DEI)

Results from the annual Disability Equality Index reveal 126 companies truly prioritizing the inclusion of people with disabilities and honored as the “Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion”. Participants – Fortune 1000 corporations and Am Law 100 – are leaders across twenty-five unique business sectors with a significant global presence of over 7.8 million employees. The full company list can be accessed here: https://disabilityequalityindex.org/top_companies.

Companies that scored 100%
Companies that scored 100%
3M
Accenture
Aetna
AMC Theatres
Ameren Corporation
American Airlines
American Electric Power
Anthem, Inc.
Aramark
AT&T
BAE Systems, Inc.
Bank of America
Baylor Scott & White Health
Biogen
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
BMO
Harris Bank
Boehringer Ingelheim
USA
Booz Allen Hamilton
Boston Scientific
Brown-Forman Corporation
Capital One Financial Corporation
Cargill
Centene Corporation
Cigna
Comcast
NBCUniversal
Corning
CVS Health
Dell Inc.
Deloitte
Delta Air Lines, Inc.
DTE Energy
DuPont
Express Scripts
EY
Facebook
Fidelity Investments
Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA)
Florida Blue
Freddie Mac
General Motors
GlaxoSmithKline plc
Goldman Sachs & Co.
Health Care Service Corporation
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Highmark Health
HP Inc.
Huntington National Bank
Intel Corporation
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Kaiser Permanente
KPMG
L’Oréal USA
Lincoln Financial Group
Lockheed Martin
ManpowerGroup
Mastercard
Mayo Clinic
Medtronic
Meijer
Merck
Microsoft
Northrop Grumman Corporation
Old National Bank
Pacific Gas & Electric
PNC Financial Services, Inc.
Proctor & Gamble
Prudential Financial
PwC
Qualcomm, Inc.
Southern Company
Spaulding Rehabilitation Network
Sprint Corporation
State Street Corporation
Synchrony
T-Mobile
TD Bank
The Boeing Company
The Dow Chemical Company
The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.
The Walt Disney Company
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Thomson Reuters
Travelers
Tufts Health Plan
U.S. Bank
United Airlines
Verizon
Walgreens
Walmart Inc.
Wells Fargo & Company
Whirlpool Corporation
Companies that scored 90%
AXA
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
Cisco
DXC Technology
Johnson & Johnson
M&T Bank
MassMutual
McKesson Corporation
MetLife
Nielsen
Northern Trust
Northwestern Mutual
OppenheimerFunds, Inc.
PPL
Quest Diagnostics
Raytheon Company
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
Sodexo
Southern California
Edison
Steptoe & Johnson LLP
Unilever
U.S.
UPS
Voya Financial
Companies that scored 80%
Amazon.com
Choice Hotels
CSX Transportation, Inc.
Entergy
Ford Motor Company
Monsanto Company
Norfolk Southern Corporation
Southwest Airlines
USAA
United Technologies Corporation
Unum Group
W.W. Grainger

 

The DEI is a joint initiative between American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and the US Business Leadership Network (USBLN), jointly designed by disability advocates and business leaders as the nation’s most trusted comprehensive benchmarking tool for disability inclusion. The Index measures key performance indicators across organizational culture, leadership, accessibility, employment, community engagement, support services and supplier diversity.

In its fourth year, the DEI has experienced nearly a 32% increase in year-over-year participation, signaling disability inclusion is on the rise across industries. 70% of businesses participating in the 2017 DEI chose to also participate in 2018, utilizing the tool as multi-year benchmarking roadmap.

AAPD Board Chair Ted Kennedy, Jr will be honoring the 126 businesses on July 11th at the USBLN Annual Conference in Las Vegas.

“AAPD is thrilled to see increased participation in this year’s DEI. The commitment to disability inclusion is becoming a priority for more and more corporations,” said Helena Berger, President and CEO of AAPD. “While we have made great strides since the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act, the number of disabled individuals getting hired has not significantly increased. The DEI was created to help advance employment opportunities and outcomes for people with disabilities.”

The aggregate results and efforts of participating DEI businesses highlight key industry trends and areas for improvement.

Indicators of commitment to disability inclusion:

  • 94% of DEI companies reported having a Senior Executive (within the first two levels reporting to CEO) who is internally recognized as being a person with a disability and/or as an ally for people with disabilities.
  • 72% of DEI companies had expenditures with certified disability-owned businesses and/or certified service-disabled veteran-owned businesses.

Opportunities to strengthen disability inclusion:

  • Only 55% of DEI businesses have a company-wide external and internal commitment to digital accessibility.
  • 44% of 2018 DEI companies make all job interview candidates aware of the option to request an accommodation(s) for the interview.
  • Just 34% of DEI businesses have a public smart-phone app that is audited for accessibility.

“We applaud those companies that choose to take the DEI year after year and truly commit to advancing disability inclusion,” said Jill Houghton, President and CEO of USBLN. “Although we are far from true inclusion of people with disabilities across the enterprise, the DEI signals corporate America is recognizing inclusion as a competitive edge and beneficial for all.”

Companies can register for the 2019 DEI at https://www.disabilityequalityindex.org/register.

 

About the Disability Equality Index (DEI)
The Disability Equality Index (DEI) serves as the nation’s most trusted annual benchmarking tool allowing America’s leading corporations to self-report their disability policies and practices. This evolving tool scores each corporation on a scale from 0 to 100, with top scorers (80 and above) recognized as “Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion”. The DEI is a joint initiative between the US Business Leadership Network (USBLN) and the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD). The benchmark was developed by the two national leaders in consultation with the appointed DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse and voluntary group of experts in business, policy, and disability advocacy.

About the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD)
The American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) is a convener, connector, and catalyst for change, increasing the political and economic power of people with disabilities. As a national cross-disability rights organization, AAPD advocates for full civil rights for the 56+ million Americans with disabilities.

About the US Business Leadership Network® (USBLN®)
USBLN (US Business Leadership Network) unites business around disability inclusion in the workplace, supply chain and marketplace. USBLN has more than 160 corporate partners spanning the technology, healthcare, financial, transportation, entertainment, and retail industries. USBLN serves as a collective voice of nearly 50 Business Leadership Network Affiliates across the United States, representing over 5,000 businesses. USBLN has various nationally recognized tools and programs, such as the Disability Equality Index and the leading disability-owned business enterprise (DOBE) certification program, to bridge inclusive companies with people and organizations within the disability community.

