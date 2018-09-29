Critically Ill Children of Active Military Families Find Comfort and Healing through Believe In Tomorrow Foundation’s Military Family Initiative

They come from Portsmouth Naval Hospital in Virginia, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland, Naval Hospital Jacksonville in Florida, and other major pediatric hospitals that serve U.S. Military families throughout the United States. In their effort to get away from the stress of medical treatments and military family life, they often discover so much more… in tranquil Believe In Tomorrow Children’s Foundation beach and mountain respite facilities located throughout the mid-Atlantic area.

Unique to Believe In Tomorrow, these pediatric respite locations offer families the opportunity to renew their energies and refresh their spirits throughout their child’s medical treatment, during what is often one of the most difficult times many families will ever experience. Situated in beautiful mountain and beach locations, Believe In Tomorrow respite housing provides an abundance of natural beauty in addition to all of the amenities and opportunities of a five star resort.

Families generally stay up to a week at a time and are encouraged to utilize the program on an ongoing basis throughout their child’s illness. All services are offered free of charge.

In 2005, Believe In Tomorrow launched a major U.S. Military Family Initiative to prioritize critical care pediatric patients and their families. Today, the Foundation is recognized as a leading provider of support services for these active armed services families.

Thousands of military families have stayed in Believe In Tomorrow’s growing network of pediatric respite and hospital facilities,” said Brian Morrison, the founder and CEO of Believe In Tomorrow. “These families are often receiving treatment far from home, without the support of extended family. And all too often in today’s environment, one parent may be deployed during the child’s treatment,” added Morrison.

The Believe In Tomorrow Children’s Foundation is a world leader in pediatric respite and hospital housing programs, and believes that keeping families together during a child’s medical crisis, and the gentle cadence of normal family life, has a powerful influence on the healing process. Over 900,000 overnight accommodations have been provided to families with critically ill children.

To learn more about the Believe In Tomorrow Military Family Initiative go to: www.believeintomorrow.org.