The Nike Air Zoom UNVRS Debuts New FlyEase Technology

Elena Delle Donne — Olympic gold medalist, forward for the Washington Mystics and 2015 WNBA MVP — will debut the new Nike Air Zoom UNVRS. The basketball shoe introduces a new FlyEase system for easy entry and exit, and is the first Nike shoe built with this feature from the ground up.
Nike FlyEase footwear starts with a clear design philosophy: take insights and inspiration from athletes with disabilities to create smarter and better-designed footwear that works for athletes of all abilities. To be classified as Nike FlyEase footwear must meet at least two out of three design criteria:
1. Easy open and close
2. Easy to get in and out of
3. Adjustability that accommodates different foot shapes and sizes
Delle Donne, drawing insight from her sister, Lizzie, who lives with disabilities, was instrumental in assuring that these core attributes transferred into a high-performance basketball shoe. “I wanted to show that a professional athlete can wear it,” she says. “Male, female, adult, people with disabilities — this shoe is going to work.”
The Nike Air Zoom UNVRS radically redefines how players get into their shoes with a FlyEase technology built with a magnetized heel that folds down and connects to the midsole. This function opens the shoe up so that it is quick and easy to put on and take off (wearers can efficiently slide the foot in and out with no hands). The shoe is also fortified by an articulated strap that engages Flywire cables to allow for a one-handed, two-motion customized and secure fit. The technology is an example of how, by designing more inclusively, Nike is creating solutions that benefit everyone.
Underfoot is full-length, articulated Nike Air Zoom cushioning that provides quick responsiveness. The shoe’s upper, which has the same Flyknit as the Nike Alphadunk, is engineered for durability.
The Nike Air Zoom UNVRS will be available in November.