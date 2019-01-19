The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is pleased to announce that its free app, the Milestone Tracker, is now available in Spanish! This mobile app is part of a suite of free, family-friendly materials available through the program Learn the Signs. Act Early.

The Milestone Tracker allows parents to track their child’s development in a fun and easy way and gives them 1) tips to help their child learn and grow; 2) a way to track milestones and recognize delays; and (3) the ability to share this information with their child’s health care provider. Specifically, the app offers the following: