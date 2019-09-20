Inclusive Healthy Design Workshop and Training in Greater Helena Area, Montana

Population: 56,990 1

Population of People with Disabilities: 7,737 1

About 1 in 7 of the residents of Lewis and Clark County, Montana –Helena area – are people with disabilities, and compared to adults without disabilities, they are twice as likely to report not having physical activity in the past month.

The Healthy Communities CoalitionExternal – a local collaborative that seeks to improve access to opportunities for physical activity and healthy nutrition in the Greater Helena area – wants to make sure that everybody, regardless of income, ability or age, can use the newly created Active Living Wayfinding SystemExternal. As a result of the collaboration between the NACDD’s Reaching People with Disabilities through Healthy Communities project team and the Coalition, this system that links healthy destinations such as parks, urban trails and on-street routes now includes standardized sign design styles that are easy to see and find, accessible formats and supporting materials that encourage residents and visitors of all abilities in the region to live healthy and active lifestyles.

The Coalition also seeks to build capacity to incorporate inclusion in future policies and infrastructure designs, for example, they lead Inclusive Walk Audits where people in the community have the opportunity to walk through the community and identify areas that can be improved. The Coalition worked with Community Coaches from the NACDD’s Reaching People with Disabilities through Healthy Communities project to design and conduct an Inclusive Healthy Community Design Workshop and an Inclusive Walk Audit Facilitator Team Training. Over forty Healthy Communities Coalition members and guests from across state agencies and Montana communities participated in the workshop. Because of this effort, each interdisciplinary facilitator team, who conduct inclusive walk audits throughout the community, now includes one or more individuals with disabilities along with other design experts to consult on public health, planning and engineering efforts across the state. Several communities in the state have conducted inclusive walk audits since the training, including one for new business and professionals in Helena.