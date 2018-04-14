PBS KIDS Announces Adaptive Apparel Collection Available Exclusively At ZAPPOS

Zappos and PBS KIDS unveil a sensory-friendly, adaptive clothing line; programming; digital resources; and more during Autism Awareness Month

Arlington, Va., April 11, 2018 – Today, PBS KIDS and Zappos Adaptive are introducing a line of gender-neutral two-way reversible adaptive apparel with kid-friendly designs that promote independence for all children. Manufactured by 4WARD Clothing, the PBS KIDS Adaptive Apparel Collection will soon be available exclusively at Zappos.com.

The PBS KIDS Adaptive Apparel Collection includes t-shirts and lounge pants designed to meet unique sensory needs. Each item includes dissolvable tags, has no buttons and is made with soft, machine washable poly-cotton blend fabric. The entire clothing line can be worn either forward or backward, making it versatile for kids.

“PBS KIDS is committed to diversity and inclusion, helping children of all abilities learn and grow,” said Dawn Ciccone, Vice President of Brand Licensing, PBS KIDS. “This collaboration with Zappos Adaptive is one more way we’re honoring that commitment. The PBS KIDS Adaptive Apparel Collection is purpose-driven to help empower children, encourage independence and promote creative expression.”

Additionally, in support of Autism Awareness Month, PBS KIDS will air and stream episodes of ARTHUR, DINOSAUR TRAIN and SESAME STREET featuring characters with autism on pbskids.org and the PBS KIDS Video app. Related digital games can be found on pbskids.org, hands-on activities on PBS Parents, and educational resources on PBS LearningMedia.

As the exclusive home of 4Ward Clothing, Zappos Adaptive promotes inclusion by providing functional and fashionable clothing and shoes to help make getting dressed easier. 4Ward Clothing represents the important underlying concept of providing a garment that fosters independence and inclusion for those who need it most so they can move forward in life.

“We’re so excited to collaborate with PBS KIDS and 4ward Clothing on this collection because it brings something fresh and fun to our assortment of super soft, reversible clothing. Zappos Adaptive is focused on curating a wide selection of products that make our customers’ lives easier, and this definitely helps us fulfill that purpose,” said Derek Flores, Senior Buyer at Zappos.com.

With fun and bright colors using PBS KIDS-branded graphics, the PBS KIDS Adaptive Apparel Collection includes four design themes: dinosaurs, rainforests, oceans and air travel. Offered in child sizes 18m-6x, the clothing line is available at an affordable price, ranging from $26-$32 SRP. One hundred percent of the net proceeds PBS receives from purchases of the PBS KIDS Adaptive Apparel Collection will support PBS KIDS’ mission to empower children to succeed in school and in life.

The PBS KIDS Adaptive Apparel Collection will soon be available athttp://www.zappos.com/e/adaptive-pbskids

About PBS KIDS

PBS KIDS, the number one educational media brand for kids, offers children ages 2-8 the opportunity to explore new ideas and new worlds through television, digital media and community-based programs. PBS KIDS and local stations across the country support the entire ecosystem in which children learn, including their teachers, parents and community. Provided by stations, the free PBS KIDS 24/7 channel and live stream is available to nearly 95% of U.S. TV households. Kidscreen- and Webby Award-winning pbskids.org provides engaging interactive content, including digital games and streaming video. PBS KIDS offers mobile apps to help support young children’s learning, including the PBS KIDS Video app, which is available on a variety of mobile devices and on platforms such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and Chromecast. PBS KIDS also offers parent and teacher resources to support children’s learning anytime and anywhere. For more information on PBS KIDS content and initiatives supporting school readiness and more, visit pbs.org/pressroom, or follow PBS KIDS on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Zappos.com

Established in 1999, Zappos.com has quickly become the leading destination in online apparel and footwear sales by striving to provide shoppers with the best possible service and selection. Zappos currently showcases millions of products from over 1,000 clothing and shoe brands. Zappos is also proud to be rated ELITE by STELLAService and was named a J.D. Power 2011 Customer Service Champion, one of only 40 companies so named in the U.S. More information about the customer service philosophy, unique culture and job openings can be found at www.zappos.com/about/press-kit. More information about Zappos Insights and its business membership program can be found at zapposinsights.com. Zappos.com, Inc. is a subsidiary of Amazon.com, Inc.

Contacts:

Lubna Abuulbah, PBS KIDS; 703-739-8463; labuulbah@pbs.org