Judge rules, Massachusetts school can continue using electric shocks on special needs students

Practice has been condemned by disability rights groups and the ACLU

BY EMILY SHUGERMAN

A Massachusetts school will be allowed to continue administering electric shocks to its special needs students after a judge ruled the procedure conformed to the “accepted standard of care”.

The Judge Rotenberg Centre (JRC) in Canton, Massachusetts, is the only school in the US to use the technique, which has been condemned by disability rights organisations, the American Civil Liberties Union, and the United Nations special rapporteur on torture.

The Massachusetts governor’s office sued to stop the practice in 2013. But Judge Katherine Fields of the Bristol County Probate and Family Court, ruled last week that the state failed to demonstrate that the procedure “does not conform to the accepted standard of care for treating individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities”.

The JRC is a special needs day and residential school that specialises in treating “emotionally disturbed” children and adults, according to its website. As part of their treatment, some students are given an electric shock from a Graduated Electronic Decelerator (GED) when they display an inappropriate behaviour, such as harming themselves or others.

Several parents at the school have called the technique “life-changing”. In a statement to local news station WCVB, an organisation calling itself the JRC Parents Group, said it was happy the court had affirmed a therapy that “improved our children’s quality of life”.