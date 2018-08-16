Healthcare Extension and Accessibility for Developmentally disabled and Underserved Population Act of 2018

The Healthcare Extension and Accessibility for Developmentally disabled and Under served Population Act of 2018, or HEADs UP Act, would designate people with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (I/DD) as a Medically Underserved Population (MUP) under the Health Services and Resources Administration (HRSA). People with I/DD experience poorer health, shortened life expectancies, and lack access to even the most basic forms of care when compared to the non-disabled population. A designation as a MUP would help to close these gaps and achieve better health outcomes for the entire I/DD population.

The Health Centers Consolidation Act of 1996 first put together the three “special medically underserved populations” – migratory and seasonal agricultural workers, the homeless, and residents of public housing. Populations that do not fall under one of the “special medically underserved population” categories must meet certain criteria to be designated as a MUP and live in the same geographic area. These criteria are: ratio of primary care physicians to population; infant mortality rate; percentage of the population with incomes below the poverty level; and percentage of the population which is age 65 and over. Though the I/DD population meets all of these criteria and has been fighting for this designation for over 40 years, they still have not been recognized as a MUP.