Calling All Innovators For The “CAREGIVERS SHARK TANK”

The National Caregivers Conference is inviting innovators, inventors, researchers and thought leaders to share their new ideas, products, technology’s, or therapeutic concepts that aim to transform the health and role of family caregivers.

The National Caregivers Conference is returning to New Jersey since Superstorm Sandy forced its cancellation in October 2012. This annual conference is renowned for its National level speakers, workshops and exhibitors who address both individual and national issues facing the caregiver community. The 2018 National Caregivers Conference, “Health, Technology, and the Family Caregiver”, will bring innovative solutions to the increasing demand on the 40 million family caregivers across the nation while showcasing exciting projects that use technology to improve the health and quality of life of caregivers and their loved ones.

We are aware that innovators throughout the nation are developing new programs and products that aim to empower and positively impact activities of daily living for people with the greatest health needs and their caregivers. The Caregivers Shark Tank will present a platform to share these ideas with the “Sharks” who have the capacity to bring new models to the forefront of caregiving practice.

All finalists will be invited to present their new ideas, products, technology’s, or therapeutic concepts at the National Caregivers Conference on October 11, 2018 in front of the panel of judges (Sharks), venture capitalists, leading industry investors, healthcare providers and caregivers.

The deadline for submitting an application to the Caregivers Shark Tank is April 30, 2018. For more information on the National Caregivers Conference and to submit an application to the Caregivers Shark Tank please visit www.nationalcaregiversconference.org

For over 40 years, we have helped thousands of New Jersey families with a variety of disabilities connect with resources and support services they need to live full and happy lives. The Family Resource Network (FRN) is a comprehensive, family-focused, organization designed to meet the growing need for community-based programs and services to this rising population. FRN’s network agencies are: Autism Family Services of NJ, Caregivers of NJ, Epilepsy Foundation of NJ and the Family Support Center of NJ. Please visit www.familyresourcenetwork.org for more information or call (800) 376-2345.

Source Exceptional Parent Magazine