Amber Tatro, Whose Suit Gave Rights to Disabled Students, Dies at 42

Aug. 14, 2018

In 1979, just a few months before Amber Tatro turned 4, her family notified the Irving, Tex., school district that she would be ready for classes that fall.

Born with spina bifida, a congenital defect that causes partial paralysis and impaired speech, she was unable to urinate on her own. She required catheterization every few hours to prevent kidney damage, a process that took only several minutes but that she was too young to perform herself.

School districts that receive federal funds are required to provide handicapped students with “related services,” which could include transportation, recreational facilities, occupational therapy and other benefits. But Irving school officials considered catheterization a medical service that was beyond the scope of the law. They refused to provide it.

Amber’s family sued. In 1984, after a long legal battle during which the district was required to offer the procedure, the United States Supreme Court ruled unanimously that catheterization was a modest procedure encompassed in the related services that the law required in order for children to receive special education.

The decision, the court’s first to distinguish legally between a related health service and a medical service under the Education for All Handicapped Children Act, expanded the definition of related services to include certain health care measures that did not require a doctor.

A decade after the decision, refusing to use a wheelchair that was available, Amber Tatro struggled to the stage with her braces and crutches to receive her diploma from MacArthur High School in Irving. She also received a standing ovation.

Ms. Tatro (pronounced TAY-troe) died on Aug. 8 at a Dallas hospital. She was 42. Her grandmother, Mary Louise Tatro, said the cause was complications of multiple infections resulting from her congenital spinal defect.

“They had tried everything,” Mrs. Tatro said. “We just had to let her go.”

“Amber’s legacy,” said Perry A. Zirkel, professor emeritus of education and law at Lehigh University in Pennsylvania, “amounted to a major step forward for students with disabilities generally and the mission of the public schools altogether.”

Steven Aleman, a staff lawyer with Disability Rights Texas — which under an earlier name, Advocacy Inc., argued the case before the Supreme Court — described the suit as “one of the landmark special education cases in this nation and an enormous precedent in providing access to public schools for students with disabilities.”