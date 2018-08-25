Alzheimer’s, down syndrome vaccine trial his important milestones

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU), a Swiss-based, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a broad pipeline focused on neurodegenerative diseases, today announced two clinical milestone events related to ACI-24, its anti-Abeta vaccine against Alzheimer’s disease and Abeta-related cognitive decline in Down Syndrome, according to a release from NASDAQ.

Prof. Andrea Pfeifer, CEO of AC Immune, said: “We are delighted with the progress of ACI-24, the anti-Abeta vaccine, derived from our proprietary SupraAntigenTM platform. In addition to the development in Alzheimer’s Disease, it is currently the only clinical-stage vaccine targeting the associated Abeta-induced cognitive decline in people with Down Syndrome. Vaccines are potentially an important option for the treatment and prevention of neurodegenerative diseases and are a key asset in our pipeline.”

AC Immune has started the Phase 2 study with ACI-24 in patients with mild Alzheimer’s disease (AD). The aim of this double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study with an adaptive design is to assess the safety, tolerability, immunogenicity, target engagement, biomarkers and clinical efficacy of ACI-24. The trial will seek to confirm the positive trends on Abeta PET* imaging and clinical measurement (CDR-SB°) of the previous Phase 1 safety study. The Phase 2 trial will be conducted in several European countries and the first patients have been screened.

