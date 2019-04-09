Epilepsy and Seizures

Epilepsy is a disorder of the brain. People are diagnosed with epilepsy when they have had two or more seizures.

There are many types of seizures. A person with epilepsy can have more than one type of seizure.

The signs of a seizure depend on the type of seizure.

Sometimes it is hard to tell when a person is having a seizure. A person having a seizure may seem confused or look like they are staring at something that isn’t there. Other seizures can cause a person to fall, shake, and become unaware of what’s going on around them.

Learn about different types of seizures and their signs and symptoms so you can tell when someone is having a seizure.

