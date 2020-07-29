Regular Exercise Is More Important Than Ever For Children With Disabilities

Buxton Gitimu, 11, lives with his family in Huruma informal settlement, Nairobi. One of his favourite things to do is playing football with his brother Joseph. The boys are very close. Together, they race around a football field at Salama Primary School with their coach, practicing tackles and other moves. Afterwards, they do keepy uppies, counting to see how long they can keep the ball in the air. The football field is normally full of children, but today it is empty because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the boys are playing football, there is little to distinguish them. But afterwards, when Buxton speaks, it is clear that he has to make an extra effort to express himself. Buxton was born with an intellectual disability, making it challenging for him to learn. But with the support of his family and coach, he is making great progress.

Although Buxton struggles in the classroom, he is good at sport. He enjoys jogging, exercising, playing football and handball. In 2019, he represented his school and Nairobi city in the National Special Olympics for children with special needs.

“I like to play ball with my brothers and ride my bike,” Buxton says. “When I grow up, I want to become a driver because I like to travel to different places. Exercising is good. It gives you strength and life, so you can go far.”