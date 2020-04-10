Funding Available for COVID-19 Needs

Special Announcement – Funding Available for COVID-19 Needs

The Tennessee Council on Developmental Disabilities is encouraging people with disabilities, families of people with disabilities, and disability non-profit organizations to apply for new, one-time grants through its scholarship fund.

The Council special funding grants are to be used for technology to support people with disabilities to grow their leadership skills and stay connected during social distancing with COVID-19.

Funds must be used to meet the needs of people with disabilities and their families by:

  • Promoting their health and well-being;
  • Providing opportunities for leadership development;
  • Creating social distancing-compliant activity and engagement with family, friends, and peers;
  • Decreasing anxiety due to social distancing;
  • And/or increasing positive shared experiences.

 

Apply for COVID-19 Funding for Disability Community Needs here

 

NACDD strongly recommends that you contact your state or territory DD Council for outbreak information and funding options specific to your community.

 

Activity categories that will be considered for funding:

  • Activities that target stress and anxiety reduction due to social distancing (e.g. technology for virtual visiting, facilitation of peer support groups)
  • Adapting to COVID-19 (e.g., managing work and school at home, staying connected with family and friends)
  • Meaningful virtual engagement during social distancing:
    • Arts and culture (e.g., classes teaching arts and crafts skills, remote performances, gardening while you’re home, cooking and meal prep)
    • Education and leadership activities (e.g., hosting speakers on topics about disability issues or the history of the disability movement, training on various technology devices or skills for self-advocates)
    • Health, fitness, and wellness (e.g., yoga, dance, aerobics; mindfulness and meditation; music or art classes)
  • Other items needed for people experiencing social isolation
  • Other items to support people’s access to health care during the COVID-19 outbreak (e.g., teaching a class on telehealth, developing a resource to explain COVID-19 and how to stay healthy)

Funding will be based on review of the application. Approval amounts are: $500 per individual, $1,000 per family, and $1,500 per agency. The funding is reimbursement only. Priority is given to individuals with disabilities and family members, especially from rural areas.

Submit applications by 05/30/2020 by filling out this online application.

You can also download a Microsoft Word version of the application here, and email it to Alicia.cone@tn.gov.

Contact Director of Program Operations Alicia Cone with questions: Alicia.Cone@tn.gov.

