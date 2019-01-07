by Jessica Ebersole

I wrote the following poem after the Talent show night at our Joni and Friends family retreat during my internship at Spruce Lake. Family Retreat is a time for families with special needs to come and be refreshed from the daily grind of life with a disability. I had the opportunity to share this poem with the other two talent shows at the following weeks of retreat.

Lights, Camera, Action!

For a night where the stars

Are those for which the spotlight

Is not normal

Tonight, they shine

They shine in the little boy

Who hams it up on stage

while rocking an extra 21st chromosome

And rocking to the beat of the music

They shine in the little girl

Who zips her chair back and forth

With a one-thousand-watt smile on her face

They shine in the young girl

Who flipped and jumped across the stage

On her prosthetic leg and arm

With grace and ease

They shine in the shy individuals who

Pushed past fear and anxiety

To make us smile with their talent

They shine in the young woman

Who shared various photographs

She had taken with her trained eye

They shine in the young man

who sings and plays the piano to

“Be Thou Vision”

Despite not being able to see

They shine tonight

Not because of their talent

Or their ability

But because they are children

Who are celebrated, loved and accepted

No matter what

Jessica Ebersole is a twenty-something who is from Chicago and explores life through the eyes of someone with a disability. Jessica has cerebral palsy but she does not let that stop her. She spends her days at a children’s museum and enjoys serving the community in various ways. She loves spending time with family, connecting with friends and photography. She has recently accepted the new position of Missionary Model for Lahash International based in Portland, Oregon.