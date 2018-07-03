Stress-Reducing Vacation Tips for Families with Autism

Traveling with the whole family can be a challenge on any given day, but traveling with a special needs child can be daunting, especially since many behaviors, such as diverting the eyes and avoiding touch can be misinterpreted or misunderstood by airline crew or security agents. With summer break just around the corner, many families simply avoid air travel for fear that a situation could unravel fast.

Traveling with a child with autism is possible, but it requires some preparation and planning. Here are 5 stress-reducing vacation tips for families with special needs.

The trip starts before the trip starts: When traveling with a child with autism, provide them with as much information about the destination ahead of time to help alleviate stress and eliminate surprises. Spend time looking at photos of the hotel you are staying at and discuss expectations for the journey. Try to paint a mental picture for your son or daughter so they will feel a little more at ease and even practice key elements if possible.

Richie Ploesch, Behavior Analyst at Autism Spectrum Therapies,